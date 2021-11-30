Aldridge Gardens to hold 2021 Christmas greenery sale Dec. 4

× Expand Photo by Jasmyne Ray Aldridge Gardens each year holds a greenery sale near the beginning of December to help people decorate for the holidays.

Aldridge Gardens is holding its 2021 Christmas greenery sale this Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

People will have a chance to purchase branches, garlands and botanical materials from the gardens to decorate their mantels, mailboxes, stair rails and other places people like to put their holiday décor.

There will be fresh greenery for wreaths, box, mailbox cover frames and wreath frames available, according to the Aldridge website. Custom-made wreaths and mailbox covers also will be available.

The greenery sale will be on the patio next to the Roots store. For more information, call 205-682-8019.