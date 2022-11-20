Aldridge Gardens schedules 2022 greenery sale Dec. 1-3

× Expand Photo by Jasmyne Ray Aldridge Gardens will have branches, garlands and other botanical materials for sale as part of its annual greenery sale Dec. 1-3, 2022.

If you’re looking for greenery to help decorate your mantel, staircase, doors, fence or tables in your house for Christmas, Aldridge Gardens is offering a selection of fresh greenery for people to buy.

The greenery sale has been expanded to three days this year and will take place Dec. 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

It will include branches, garlands other botanical materials and mailbox cover frames.

“It’s going to be super fresh,” said Rip Weaver, Aldridge Gardens’ executive director and landscape architect. “It will be cut that Monday and will go on sale that Thursday.”

The greenery material will be sprayed with a substance that helps keep it looking fresh for a long time, Weaver said.

The sale will take place on the patio next to the Roots store at the gardens. The gardens usually makes $500 to $600 off the sale, but it’s not designed to be a big moneymaker, he said. It’s more about providing a service to residents who don’t have access to much greenery for their holiday décor, he said.