Aldridge Gardens 2025 spring plant sale set for April 3-5

× Expand File photo John Walker works on a bonsai tree during the spring plant sale at Aldridge Gardens on April 30, 2021.

Aldridge Gardens is prepping for its annual spring plant sale, coming up April 3-5.

The 30-acre public gardens plans to have more than 100 different types of plants to sell that weekend, including almost two dozen varieties of hydrangeas and eight types of rhododendron.

Sale organizers are especially excited to have snowflake hydrangeas, which were a creation of Aldridge Gardens founder Eddie Aldridge and are now the official flower for the city of Hoover, because they couldn’t get any snowflakes to sell last year, said Betsy Brooks, a master gardener who is one of four primary organizers of this year’s sale.

Other types of hydrangeas that will be for sale include Annabelle, berry white, bloomstruck, Bobo, eclipse, endless summer, Gatsby moon, little hotties, peewees, phantoms, ruby slippers and white diamonds, according to a list on Aldridge Gardens website.

Additional plants for sale include gardenias, butterfly bushes, hostas, camellias and native azaleas. There won’t be many trees for sale this year, but there will be some Japanese maples, Brooks said.

See the full list of trees and plants for sale on the Aldridge Gardens website.

Several master gardeners will be on site to help people pick out the right type of plant for the space they have and to give advice on planting and plant care, Brooks said.

Hours of the sale are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 3-4, and 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 5.