ALDOT to share info about new I-459 interchange at open house

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to hold a community open house on May 25 to give people information about the new Interstate 459 Exit 9 interchange planned between Exit 6 at Morgan Road and Exit 10 at John Hawkins Parkway.

The interchange is slated to go slightly southwest of the South Shades Crest Road overpass. The open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hoover YMCA at 2250 John Hawkins Parkway.

There won’t be a formal presentation, but ALDOT will have information on hand, including maps, and representatives from the city of Hoover, the city of Hoover’s design consultant and the Alabama Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions. There also will be comment forms for people to submit comments about the plans.

The new interchange project is slated to include new auxiliary lanes on I-459 between the new Exit 9 and Exit 10 at John Hawkins Parkway, as well as bridges over I-459, ramp bridges over railroad tracks, and roads connecting the interstate to Ross Bridge Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway.

