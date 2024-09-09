ALDOT to close lanes on I-65 in Shelby County for guardrail repairs

× Expand Still shot from ALDOT traffic camera Traffic flows on Interstate 65 at Valleydale Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Starting tonight (Monday night, Sept. 9) and continuing for four nights, the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to close various parts of the outside (right) lanes on Interstate 65 for guardrail repairs in Shelby County between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The work will take place on both the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate between milepost 248.3 (at the Jefferson-Shelby county line) and milepost 225.8 (at the Shelby-Chilton county line) and should be complete by 5 a.m. Friday, weather permitting, ALDOT said in a news release.

All travel lanes will be reopened to traffic by 5 a.m. each morning, but motorists can expect delays while the work is happening, ALDOT said. ALDOT is asking motorists to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in this area.

“ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways,” the agency said.