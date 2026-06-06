ALDOT seeks public input on planned I-459 improvements in Hoover

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The Alabama Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on a proposed project to replace aging concrete pavement and improve traffic flow on a heavily traveled section of Interstate 459 in Hoover.

The project would cover approximately one mile of I-459 between Lorna Road and the western edge of Little Shades Creek east of Interstate 65.

In addition to replacing deteriorating concrete, ALDOT plans to construct new auxiliary lanes between I-65 and Acton Road in both directions. Transportation officials said the additional lanes are intended to reduce congestion caused by merging traffic along one of the Birmingham area's busiest corridors.

According to ALDOT, more than 115,000 vehicles travel this section of I-459 each day, contributing to wear and deterioration of the roadway surface.

The project could require long-term lane closures during construction. Temporary ramp closures at the I-459 and I-65 interchange also may be necessary. If ramp closures occur, motorists would be detoured using U.S. 31, Alabama 119 and I-65.

The project is currently scheduled to be let for construction bids by the end of 2026. Once work begins, construction could last up to 15 months.

ALDOT has posted an online public involvement presentation detailing the proposed improvements and is accepting public comments through June 12.

Residents can review project information and submit feedback through ALDOT's public involvement process before the comment period closes.