ALDOT seeks public comment about Alabama 261 widening project

× Expand Google map modified by Hoover Sun The Alabama Department of Transportation is proposing to widen Alabama 261 between U.S. 31 and Bearden Road.

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to hold an open house this Thursday to discuss and show plans for the proposed widening of Alabama 261 between U.S. 31 and Bearden Road.

The come-and-go meeting is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hoover Public Safety Center at 2020 Valleydale Road.

There will not be a formal presentation, but information about the project (including maps) will be available for public review, and representatives from ALDOT and the design consultant will be available to answer questions. People will be able to submit comments and provide feedback about the project.