ALDOT plans final US 280 closure at Pump House Road June 5-8

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The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to close portions of U.S. 280 at Pump House Road from the night of June 5 through the morning of June 8 as crews install the final two bridge girders for the ongoing highway widening project.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, June 5, all U.S. 280 lanes in both directions at Pump House Road will close. Westbound lanes will remain closed until Monday morning, June 8, while eastbound lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday before closing again each night at 11 p.m.

The Pump House Road eastbound off-ramp also will be closed during nighttime work. Drivers traveling eastbound will be directed to use the Green Valley Road exit instead.

Pump House Road itself will be closed at night while a crane lifts the new bridge girders into place.

According to ALDOT, all lanes on U.S. 280 at Pump House Road are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, June 8.

The work is part of ALDOT’s broader project to widen U.S. 280 to four lanes in each direction between Lakeshore Parkway and Interstate 459. The additional girders will allow the new Pump House Road bridge to accommodate a center turn lane and sidewalk over the highway.

ALDOT officials said the bridge replacement is running several months ahead of schedule and remains on track as part of the larger widening effort, which is expected to be completed by early October.

Major traffic delays are anticipated during the closure. ALDOT recommends motorists use I-459, Interstate 65 and Lakeshore Parkway as the primary detour route when traveling through the corridor. Eastbound travelers should follow the same route in reverse.

Transportation officials encouraged drivers to plan ahead and allow additional travel time during the construction period.