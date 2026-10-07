Alabama Woodworkers Guild exhibition showcases handmade work at Hoover Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

The Alabama Woodworkers Guild will hold its Annual Members Exhibition Oct. 11-15 at Hoover Public Library.

The free exhibition will feature handmade wood creations from guild members whose experience ranges from beginner to master craftsman. Pieces will be displayed throughout the Friends Gallery, Shakespeare Room and Southern Voices Gallery.

Visitors can see a variety of woodworking styles, techniques and projects while learning more about the work of local artisans.

The Alabama Woodworkers Guild brings together woodcrafters to share tips, present projects, hear guest speakers and watch live demonstrations. Members also have access to woodworking classes through the organization.

The exhibition will be open during regular library hours. Hoover Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive.

For more information, visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800.