Alabama SWAT Foundation gives $13,300 in scholarships to Hoover first responders

× Expand Photo courtesy of Logan Hosford Photography Runners participate in the Alabama SWAT Foundation's 5K Ruck in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The newly formed Alabama SWAT Foundation was able to give $13,300 in scholarships to members of the Hoover police and fire departments to attend counterterrorism and tactical medical provider courses thanks to proceeds from a 5K ruck race the group held in March.

More than 160 runners participated in the nighttime 5K in the Trace Crossings community on March 2, starting and ending at Brock’s Gap Brewing Co., according to a letter the organization sent to city officials. The runners —which included law enforcement professionals, their families and other community members — carried 35-pound rucks as they ran on trails and roads in Trace Crossings.

The money raised is helping send seven Hoover police officers and one Hoover firefighter to a law enforcement counterterrorism course offered through the Direct Action Resource Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. That course offers 92 to 100 hours of intense instruction over six days, and the tuition is $1,500 per person.

The course is deisgned to familiarize officers with tactical leadership, terrain analysis, hasty planning and to develop methodologies to combat a coordinated multi-cell attack within their jurisdiction.

The Alabama SWAT Foundation has made arrangements with the Arkansas State Police to cover the lodging expenses for the seven Hoover police officers and one Hoover firefighter, according to the foundation’s letter.

Additionally, the foundation gave a separate scholarship for Hoover fire LT. Dale League to attend a tactical medical provider course offered through Valkyries Austere Medical Solutions and Consulting. That 74-hour course is held over seven days in Calera, with tuition set at $1,300.