Alabama SWAT Foundation 5.56K Ruck is this Saturday in Trace Crossings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama SWAT Foundation Runners participate in the 2024 Alabama SWAT Foundation 5.56K Ruck in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama, on March 2, 2024.

The Alabama SWAT Foundation 5.56K Ruck is scheduled for this Saturday, March 8, in the Trace Crossings community.

This 3.45-mile race can be run with a weighted backpack or vest or without. The race begins at 5:45 p.m. at Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. at 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100, loops around Black Creek Mountain Biking Park and finishes back at the brewery.

It’s a night race, requiring a headlamp or flashlight. It’s a fundraiser for the Alabama SWAT Foundation, which supports the training of law enforcement tactical teams and individual team members.

The cost is $50 (plus a $4 signup fee). To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Hoover/SWAT5KRuck. For more information, call 205-616-9213.