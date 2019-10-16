Alabama offers new license plate for cancer awareness

× Expand Image courtesy of Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, which raises money for gynecological cancer research and awareness and support for survivors, caregivers and family, is taking preorders for this specialty license plate.

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is now taking pre-orders for a new gynecological cancer awareness specialty license plate.

The plate, which bears an “Accelerate the Fight” theme, was designed by Tiffeny Curier, a gynecological cancer survivor from Birmingham.

The plate costs $50 more than a regular license plate, with $41.25 of that going to the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation and being tax-deductible. The $50 fee is in addition to the usual vehicle registration fees and taxes.

Proceeds from the sale of the tag will be used to support gynecological cancer patients and survivors across the state, including transportation to chemotherapy and other cancer-related medical appointments, emotional and educational support for patients, survivors, caregivers and family, and assistance with basic needs for families in financial distress (mortgage/rent, utilities, groceries, medication, etc.).

The new license plate does not replace the current “Drive Out Ovarian Cancer” tag, which raises money for ovarian cancer research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham through the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation. The new tag is inclusive of all types of gynecological cancer.

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation needs at least 1,000 pre-orders before the Alabama Department of Revenue will begin producing the new license plate, said Mary Anne King, executive director of the foundation. As of early August, the foundation had about 150 pre-orders, she said.

Once 1,000 tags have been pre-ordered, production will begin and take two to three months, King said. When the plates are ready, those who purchased them will receive a voucher by email to redeem at their vehicle registration office.

If the foundation does not get 1,000 pre-orders by May 31, 2020, those who already have made pre-orders will be given the choice of a refund or the opportunity to convert the pre-order fee into a donation, King said.

To pre-order an “Accelerate the Fight” license plate, go to thinkoflaura.org.