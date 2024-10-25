Alabama Marching Band Championship for Class 1A-4A bands is at Spain Park Saturday, Oct. 26

×
Photo from Leeds High School Band Boosters Facebook page
The Leeds High School 2024 marching band
Eleven high school marching bands are scheduled to perform this Saturday, Oct. 26, at Spain Park High School for the 2024 Alabama High School Marching Band Championship for bands in Classes 1A-4A.
The first band is scheduled to play at 2:10 p.m., and the last high school band is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. The University of Southern Miss marching band then is scheduled to play in exhibition at 7 p.m., with the awards ceremony to follow.
Here is the complete schedule:
- 2:10 p.m. — Meek High School (Class 1A)
- 2:30 p.m. — Kinston High School (Class 1A)
- 2:50 p.m. — Susan Moore High School (Class 2A)
- 3:10 p.m. — Washington County High School (Class 2A)
- 3:30 p.m. — Samson High School (Class 2A)
- 3:50 p.m. — Lexington High School (Class 2A)
- 4:10 p.m. — Houston Academy (Class 3A)
- 4:30 p.m. — Weaver High School (Class 3A)
- Dinner Break
- 6 p.m. — Arab High School (Class 4A)
- 6:20 p.m. — Leeds High School (Class 4A)
- 6:40 p.m. — Russeleville Hiugh School (Class 4A)
- 7 p.m. — University of Southern Miss
- Awards