Alabama Marching Band Championship for Class 1A-4A bands is at Spain Park Saturday, Oct. 26

Photo from Leeds High School Band Boosters Facebook page The Leeds High School 2024 marching band

Eleven high school marching bands are scheduled to perform this Saturday, Oct. 26, at Spain Park High School for the 2024 Alabama High School Marching Band Championship for bands in Classes 1A-4A.

The first band is scheduled to play at 2:10 p.m., and the last high school band is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. The University of Southern Miss marching band then is scheduled to play in exhibition at 7 p.m., with the awards ceremony to follow.

Here is the complete schedule: