Alabama Hydrangea Society gathers at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aldridge Gardens

The Alabama Hydrangea Society will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Aldridge Gardens at 3530 Lorna Road in Hoover.

The society brings together gardeners who share an interest in the genus Hydrangea and want to learn more about its many species and cultivars. Meetings explore topics including hydrangea culture, growing habits, hardiness and performance while giving members and guests an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences.

The group is especially at home at Aldridge Gardens, where hydrangeas are a prominent part of the landscape. Alabama also has a special connection to the plant through the oakleaf hydrangea, which is the state's official wildflower.

The meeting is free, and guests are welcome to attend. The society's remaining 2026 meeting after August is scheduled for Oct. 28.

For more information, visit aldridgegardens.com.