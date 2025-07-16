Alabama football documentary coming to big screen at Patton Creek

Just as college football teams prepare to open fall camp, a new documentary chronicling the University of Alabama’s storied football dynasty is coming to Birmingham-area theaters for two nights only.

“Nothing But A Winner” — named after Bear Bryant’s famous quip about how he wanted to be remembered — will screen multiple times on Wednesday, July 31, at MC Patton Creek 15, Birmingham Premier LUX Cine on Lakeshore Parkway and AMC Summit 16 (The Summit, U.S. 280). A final showing is scheduled at Summit 16 and Patton Creek 15 only on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The film traces the evolution of Alabama football’s winning culture, weaving together the Bear Bryant and Nick Saban eras and spotlighting the pioneering Black players who broke barriers during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Directed by Jimmy Jenkins, a Maryland native and former college player, the documentary features interviews with more than two dozen Crimson Tide greats — from legends like Sylvester Croom, Gene Stallings, Wilbur Jackson and Bobby Humphrey to recent stars such as Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Waddle and CJ Mosley.

The project was produced by a team with deep Alabama ties, including former Tide star Marlon Humphrey as executive producer and actor/former Alabama walk-on Caleb Castille as a producer. The film also features a rare, in-depth interview with Nick Saban reflecting on his place in the program’s history.

While it’s a must-see for Alabama faithful, it may also appeal to college football fans in general for its look at how the sport — and the players — evolved over decades of change.

Watch the trailer below and get tickets here: Nothing But A Winner showtimes and tickets.