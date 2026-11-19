× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Civic Chorale

The Alabama Civic Chorale will present its 79th annual performance of Handel’s "Messiah" on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. at Riverchase United Methodist Church.

The chorale will be joined by members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra for the performance of Handel’s choral work, continuing a tradition that has been presented in the Birmingham area for nearly eight decades.

The concert is free and open to the public. Organizers recommend arriving early.

Riverchase United Methodist Church is located at 1953 Old Montgomery Highway.

For more information, visit alabamacivicchorale.com.