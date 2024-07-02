Alabama Big 10 Mayors launch 2nd annual photo contest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cristie Clark This photo by Cristie Clark in Madison, Alabama, was the winner of the 2023 Big 10 Mayors' photo contest.

The Alabama Big 10 Mayors group on Tuesday kicked off its second annual statewide photo competition, allowing Alabamians to submit their photos from the state’s 10 biggest cities and compete for a cash prize for the best one.

Entries will be accepted until Sept. 2, and then voting will take place through Sept. 8.

The photos must be taken in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Auburn, Dothan, Decatur or Madison. The photographer does not have to live in one of those cities to qualify.

Anyone who wants to submit a photo can do so through a direct message to the Alabama Big 10 Mayors Facebook page. The mayors’ group will then share these posts through social media, and the photo that receives the most likes will be deemed the winner. The winner will receive a $500 Visa gift card and recognition from the Alabama Big 10 Mayors.

“Alabama’s cities are vibrant centers of life across our state,” the mayors’ group said in a written statement. said the Alabama Big 10 Mayors. “From the Tennessee Valley to the coast, each of the Big 10 cities is full of art, architecture, history, culture, and natural beauty – this contest is a great way for Alabamians to show their city pride through a camera lens. We encourage all Alabamians with an artistic eye for the camera to snap some photos, submit it for this competition, and give your city a chance to win.”

There was not much response from Hoover last year, which was the first year for the competition.