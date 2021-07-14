Metro Roundup: Alabama Wildlife Center hosts summer camp July 26-30

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Alabama Wildlife Center Executive Director Doug Adair holds a great horned owl at the center at Oak Mountain State Park.

The Alabama Wildlife Center at Oak Mountain State Park will host its summer camp July 26-30.

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"Campers will enjoy a fun-filled week at the Alabama Wildlife Center in beautiful Oak Mountain State Park," Alabama Wildlife Center Executive Director Doug Adair said. "They will have special rare opportunities, like helping to feed and care for the hawks, owls, and vultures at AWC's Treetop Nature Trail.

"Each day will have a different theme as campers learn more about our environment while having fun in the outdoors," Adair said.

Participants will fish, meet glove-trained raptors up-close, hike, find bugs and other animals, and take part in other nature-themed activities.

The camp is open to students in grades 1-6. Participants must bring a sack lunch, and snacks will be provided. Protective masks will be required when indoors.

Cost is $225 for AWC members and $240 for non-members. To register, visit alabamawildlifecenter.org/summer-camp or call 205-663-7930 ext. 4.