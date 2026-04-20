Ady's Big Army 2026 art auction is coming to Ross Bridge April 24

× Expand Still shot from Ady's Big Army YouTube video The 2025 Ady's Big Army art auction raised $488,000 for the nonprofit.

Ady’s Big Army, a nonprofit that serves adults with disabilities, is having its annual art auction this Friday night, April 24, at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.

Attendees will have an opportunity to see and bid on artwork created by adults with disabilities, hear some of their stories and take part in a plated dinner. The event, which is designed to be a black-tie atmosphere and this year has a “Room at the Table” theme, will include both a silent auction and live auction. The event is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m.

Ady’s Big Army is raising money to build a space in north Shelby County that will feature a café with jobs for adults with disabilities, a retail shop for good made by adults with disabilities and eventually housing for them to provide a place of community for them. Last year's art auction raised $488,000, according to the nonprofit's website.

Tickets for this year's art auction cost $200 and can be bought at adysbigarmy.org/events.