Adorkable Pet Portraits fundraiser returns for Kitty Kat Haven

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center in Hoover is once again having its annual Adorkable Pet Portraits fundraiser.

For a minimum donation of $20, people can send in a picture of their pet in an “adorkable” photo, meaning “unfashionably or socially awkward in a way regarded as appealing or cute,” and a rescue center volunteer will draw a portrait of the pet to match the photo.

The portraits may be more like fun caricatures, and the intent of this is not perfection, but just to have a fun way of raising money for the Haven, Director Rita Bowman has said in the past.

“Some are seasoned artists, while others are armed with only crayons and boundless enthusiasm,” the center says on its website. “We will do anything to help our kitties, though, and are willing to publicly expose our artistic shortcomings for them. No matter the skill level, you’ll get a piece of art that’s paw-sitively perfect in its own quirky way.”

Donors should expect the portrait to be of only one pet. However, for images containing more than one pet, it will be at the artist’s discretion whether to draw one pet or multiple pets. The fundraiser is not just for pets that are cats; other pets are allowed, too.

Money raised will be used to help pay vet bills for the cats and kittens the center helps.

A digital image of the portrait will be emailed to the donor, and the donor can pick up the actual, original portrait at Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue at 3432 Old Columbiana Road or the Gatos & Beans coffee shop and cat café in Birmingham’s Avondale community at 4348 Third Court S. For an additional charge, the original portrait can be mailed.

To submit a photo and make a donation, go here.