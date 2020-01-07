Adam’s Heart Runs back at OMSP

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa Booher. Founding race director Adam Robertson, left, poseswith runners at last year’s event. × 2 of 2 Expand Adam's Heart Runs info. Prev Next

The second longest running Birmingham Track Club race returns for its 43rd year later this month. Adam’s Heart Runs, one of the club’s most popular annual events, will be at Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Known for years as the Birmingham Heart Run, the race was re-named for the founding race director, Adam Robertson, a retired cardiologist. Lisa Booher, who is in her fifth year as race director, said one of her favorite parts about the race is that Robertson attends the event.

“It’s a real motivator for me every year as race director that the original race director is there,” Booher said. “I want it to go well every year.”

This is the only race in which participants receive a long-sleeved shirt, because it’s held during the winter. Every year the color of the shirt changes.

The event, which dates back to 1977, will feature a 5K race, along with a 10K and 10-mile. All distances are chip-timed.

“We experimented by taking out the 5K a couple of years ago, but people really wanted it back,” Booher said. “We brought it back last year, and it did really well. I feel like that’s a great distance for anyone who sets a New Year’s goal to run a race. A 5K is a really doable distance.”

Last year’s event had 370 participants. Booher said the cold temperatures are great for running, because runners use less energy in the winter, thus helping performance times. The course is certified, and the route stays the same from year to year.

“It is a road race so none of it is on the trails,” Booher said. “There are still hills on the roads, which are smooth, and OMSP has been working on them and they have been repaved and widened.”

After the race, runners and their families can enjoy snacks, drinks and activities for children.

Money raised from the event will benefit the nonprofit Birmingham Track Club. The club does things that help to initiate safety features in different areas of town, including the Hollywood bridge that connects Homewood and Mountain Brook.

“There are a lot of things the track club does around town to support active lifestyles and support safe foot traffic,” Booher said.

Registration fees are $30 for the 5K ($35 day of), $35 for the 10K ($40 day of) and $40 for the 10-mile ($45 day of race). Packet pickup will be available at The Trak Shak in Homewood on Friday, Jan. 24, and in the Dogwood Pavilion at the park on race day from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Shirt sizes are only guaranteed to runners registered by Jan. 15.

For registration, runsignup.com/race/al/pelham/adamsheartruns.