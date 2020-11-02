About 75 golfers show up for 2020 Patriot Shootout of Alabama at Greystone

× 1 of 33 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201102_Patriot_Shootout4 Golfers get ready to depart the Founders Clubhouse at the 2020 Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament for the Folds of Honor Foundation at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. × 2 of 33 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201102_Patriot_Shootout15 Drayton Cosby tees off on hole No. 4 at the 2020 Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament for the Folds of Honor Foundation at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. × 3 of 33 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201102_Patriot_Shootout10 Gary Nelson of the Hendrick Cheverolet team tees off on hole No. 1 at the 2020 Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament for the Folds of Honor Foundation at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. × 4 of 33 Expand Photo by About 75 golfers took part in the 2020 Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament at the Greystone Golf and Country Club today to raise money for scholarships for spouses and children of U.S. military service members who died or were disabled while serving.

The event was a fundraiser for the Folds of Honor Foundation, which in the 2019-20 academic year awarded 172 Alabamians scholarships totaling $849,600, said Russell Redford Jr., chairman of the tournament.

Today’s tournament was a best-ball scramble and cost $500 per person or $2,000 per team. The price included a reception and dinner at the Greystone Founders clubhouse Sunday night. About 85 people registered for the dinner, Redford said.

Tournament organizers originally had hoped to raise $50,000 this year to cover 10 scholarships, but Redford today said they wouldn’t reach that goal. Final fundraising totals were not yet available.

The 2020 Patriot Shootout originally was scheduled in March but was postponed until August and then postponed again until today due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Redford said.

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has awarded more than 24,000 scholarships totaling more than $125 million to recipients in all 50 states, including more than 700 scholarships in Alabama, Redford said.