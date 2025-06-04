About 370 Birmingham Water Works customers in Hoover to have outage Thursday night

× Expand Map courtesy of Birmingham Water Works This map shows the area where about 370 Birmingham Water Works customers will experience a water outage between 9 p.m. on June 5 and 7 a.m. on June 6, 2025, due to a water main replacement project.

About 370 customers of the Birmingham Water Works in Hoover will be without regular water service for an expected 10-hour period Thursday night and Friday morning, June 5-6, due to a water main replacement project, Water Works officials said.

The water in an area off Sulphur Springs Road near The Preserve will be turned off from 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, and is expected to be turned back on by 7 a.m. Friday, June 6, officials said.

The affected streets are:

Charming Cross Lane

Chestnut Park Lane

Crestway Circle

Heatherhedge Ln

Highland Crest Parkway

Highland Manor Court

Oakline Drive

Oakline Circle

Redwood Lane

Ridgewood Drive

Ridgeway Circle

Village Crest Circle

Woodbine Lane

Shades Crest Road (100-250 block)

Sulphur Springs Road (4600 block)

During the outage, residents may experience low water pressure or temporary loss of water service. Once service is restored, residents should run cold water through their faucets for five minutes to flush their pipes if they experience air in their plumbing or brown water.

The outage will allow Birmingham Water Works crews to replace two valves and a 10-foot section of 8-inch water main, officials said. The project is part of the Water Works’ capital infrastructure improvement plan.

“We know any water outage is a major inconvenience for our customers, and we will work to complete this project as soon as possible,” said Derrick Murphy, the Birmingham Water Works’ assistant general manager for engineering and maintenance. “This planned outage will allow us to improve our water pipeline network and continue providing high-quality water to our customers.”

From 2020 to 2024, the Birmingham Water Works invested $142 million in water main replacement projects, the utility said. An additional $20 million in water main replacement projects are scheduled for 2025.