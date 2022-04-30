About 150 attend 2022 Denim & Dining fundraiser for Hoover City Schools Foundation

× 1 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining11 Guests make their way through the buffet line at the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 2 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining15 About 150 people attended the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 3 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining6 Jenna and Ben Kuykendall entertain the crowd at the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 4 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining14 Lucas Dorion aand Sabrina Hansen were among about 150 people who attended the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 5 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining17 Auctioneer Lou Dempsey takes bids during the live auction portion of the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 6 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining18 Members of the Hoover City Schools Foundation Student Board display live auction items during the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 7 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining4 David Sexton, left, and Amit Gaggar check out silent auction items at the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 8 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining10 Hoover City Schools Foundation President Jason DeLuca speaks to guests at the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 9 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining18 Traci Fox, left and Laura Cooper were among about 150 people who attended the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 10 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining1 About 150 people attended the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 11 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining21 Rocky Ridge Elementary School Principal Dil Uswatte speaks at the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 12 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining5 About 150 people attended the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 13 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining9 Barbecue from Jim N' Nick's Bar-B-Q was the main course for the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. × 14 of 21 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining8 About 150 people attended the 2022 Denim and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at Alridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, April 29, 2022. About 150 people attended the Hoover City Schools Foundation’s annual Denim and Dining fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens Friday night to raise money to fund grants for teachers for innovative classroom projects.

The net amount raised had not been calculated Friday night, but foundation Executive Director Shelley Shaw said she knows the group exceeded its goal of raising at least $30,000. Sponsors contributed $15,000, and a silent auction, ticket sales and other donations raised at least $15,000 more, Shaw said. Additionally, a direct appeal for donations at the event took in $7,580 from 20 donors, and a live auction raised $5,225 for the foundation. There still were some bills to be paid, so a final net total was not yet available.

The highlight of the night was the live auction conducted by auctioneer Lou Dempsey. The biggest money generator was a Caribbean vacation package with a seven-night stay at the Hammock Cove villa resort in Antigua, which was auctioned off at $1,200. Close behind was another Caribbean vacation package with seven to 10 nights at a beachfront resort in St. Lucia, which went for $1,100.

A dinner for eight people at The Bright Star restaurant in Bessemer auctioned for $700, while a private dinner for six to eight people at Hometown Fare in Ross Bridge sold for $575. A round of golf and lunch for two with sports broadcasters Lauren Sisler and Jim Dunaway at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort went for $500, while a round of golf for four people at the Greystone Golf and Country Club sold for $450.

A framed photo of former Alabama Heisman winners Devontae Smith and Bryce Young, signed by both players and coach Nick Saban, auctioned for $400, while another framed and autographed photo of Young went for $300.

The silent auction included items such as a football autographed by UAB coach Bill Clark, artwork by Jenny Cash, Idelwild jewelry, tickets to the Regions Tradition golf tournament, a Caribbean getaway to The Club Barbados Resort, a 2019 Iron Bowl portrait, photography and yoga sessions and a year’s worth of ice cream from The Whole Scoop ice cream parlor.

Shaw and President Jason DeLuca thanked attendees and sponsors for their support of the foundation’s work. Tickets for the event cost at least $75 and included a barbecue dinner from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q and a dessert and coffee bar set up by the Riverchase Career Connection Center’s Culinary and Hospitality Academy.

Music for the night was provided by Ben and Jenna Kuykendall.

Dil Uswatte, the principal at Rocky Ridge Elementary School, shared with the audience how grants from the foundation have been and will continue to be very beneficial for the children in Hoover schools.

The foundation in the past funded a project that allowed students at certain schools to build a fleet of fully functional and safe Hovercrafts, Uswatte said. Not only was it a lot of fun and full of science, technology, engineering and math curriculum; it also helped students develop soft skills such as communication and problem solving as well, she said.

She read a statement from a Gwin Elementary teacher Kelley Feagin, who said the Hovercraft project gave students an opportunity to develop 21st century skills such as collaboration, critical thinking, creativity and perserverance and taught students not only how to value learning but also to have and nurture a deep value of self.

The foundation this year has committed $25,000 to make the Hovercraft project available to every fifth grader in every Hoover elementary school, Uswatte said.

To learn more about the Hoover City Schools Foundation, go to hoovercsf.org.