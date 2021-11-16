9.3 acres set for auction in Bluff Park this Thursday

× Expand Image courtesy of Granger, Thagard & Associates Bluff Park auction 11-18-21 About 9.3 unincorporated acres in the Bluff Park community are scheduled to be auctioned to the highest bidder on Nov. 18, 2021.

About 9 acres of unincorporated land in Bluff Park is scheduled to be auctioned to the highest bidder this Thursday, Nov. 18.

The property has two houses on it with a single driveway that attaches to South Burbank Drive off Chapel Road.

Two families that were friends, the Hall and Marlow families, bought the land in 1969 and built their homes on the property in 1970 and 1972, said Jack Granger of the Granger, Thagard & Associates auction company that is conducting the sale.

An heir of the Marlow property and the executor for the Hall property decided it would be better to try to sell the two properties together, Granger said.

About three-quarters of the property is zoned for commercial use, and about one-quarter of it is zoned for residential use — all under Jefferson County zoning, he said. It is surrounded by land that is in the city of Hoover.

One of the houses has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, large carport, two porches and an outbuilding, according to Granger, Thagard & Associates’ website.

The other house has four bedrooms, 3½ baths, two-car garage, large parking area and outdoor space with rock gardens and an outbuilding that could be used as a barn, garage, storage or mancave/she-shed, according to the website.

For more information about the auction, go to gtauctions.com.