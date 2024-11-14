8 Things To Know about the new Arise Knox Square 55+ Community

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sneak peek preview of the Arise Knox Square 55+ community in Trace Crossings in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, prior to its opening. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sneak peek preview of the Arise Knox Square 55+ community in Trace Crossings in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, prior to its opening. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson This sketch shows the layout of the Arise Knox Square 55+ apartment community in Trace Crossings in Hoover, Alabama. There are 154 apartments and nine cottages for rent. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sneak peek preview of the Arise Knox Square 55+ community in Trace Crossings in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, prior to its opening. The living room in one of nine cottages.

The kitchen in one of the nine cottages. A bedroom in one of the nine cottages.

The bathrooms have quartz countertops.

The bathrooms have walk-in showers. A porch for one of the first-floor apartments.

This is the theater in the clubhouse. A stairway in the clubhouse under construction.

The demonstration kitchen in the clubhouse still under construction. The mailroom.

This is the Knox Square commercial area across the street from the Arise Knox Square 55+ community in Trace Crossings in Hoover, Alabama. The developers of the Arise Knox Square senior living community in Trace Crossings gave a sneak peek tour of the apartment complex Thursday.

Here are eight things to know about this new rental residential offering in Hoover, with answers coming from Kimberly Stanford, the senior director of marketing and brand development for Arise Elevated Living, a division of CR-Endeavors:

1. Where is Arise Knox Square?

Arise Knox Square is in the Knox Square sector of Trace Crossings, almost directly across Stadium Trace Parkway from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. It’s right next to the commercial sector of Knox Square and adjacent to single-family homes as well.

2. What is it?

It’s an apartment complex for people ages 55 and older. At least one person who lives there must be 55 or older, and no one under age 19 can live there more than 60 days in a calendar year. There are 154 apartments spread across two buildings and nine stand-alone cottages.

3, How much do they cost?

The rent for a one-bedroom apartment starts in the mid $2,000s per month, and the two-bedroom apartments go up to $4,000 per month.

4. Are units still available?

Building one, which as 64 units, is about 34% leased, and building two, which has 90 units, is about 25% leased. People should start moving into the cottages Dec. 2. Construction is wrapping up on building one, and people should start moving in there the week of Dec. 9. Building two probably won’t be ready until mid-February or early March. Hurricane Helene caused some delays due to Alabama Power having to shift priorities and a disruption to the supply chain.

5. How are the apartments furnished?

The kitchens have full-size energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, including a full-size side-by-side General Electric refrigerator/freezer, Samsung ceramic top oven, Samsung dishwasher, Samsung microwave, garbage disposal, designer-tiled backsplash and quartz countertops. The bathrooms are tiled with walk-in showers and quartz countertops. There is LVT wood-like flooring in all living areas and bedrooms, 9-foot ceilings, light-filtering windows, ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer, a patio or balcony, air conditioning and keyless fob entry system.

6. What are some of the amenities?

There is a two-story clubhouse with more than 11,000 square feet that includes a coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio, theater, massage room, demonstration kitchen with space for a small banquet, bar and lounge with a fireplace, club room with game tables, shuffleboard and bridge and poker tables, business center, conference room and a mailroom with secure space for large package deliveries. Outside is a saltwater pool, bocca court, firepit and grills, and community garden. The complex also has climate-controlled storage spaces and is smoke-free.

7. Who is leasing thus far?

A lot of people are grandparents looking to downsize and be near their children and grandchildren. Some live outside the state and are renting an apartment as a second home near their children and grandchildren.

8. What kind of activities will there be?

That will depend on the interests of the people who rent. Each renter is asked to complete a three-page profile detailing their interests and types of activities in which they would like to participate or lead.

See more on the Arise Knox Square website.