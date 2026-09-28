63rd Bluff Park Art Show to be held Oct. 3

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Kristin Canan of Hoover checks out photography by Steve Dunlap at the 2025 Bluff Park Art Show.

The 63rd annual Bluff Park Art Show will take place Oct. 3 beginning at 9 a.m. at Bluff Park Community Park.

The event invites patrons to “see, taste, hear, smell and touch” items on display from artists from all over the South.

Attendees can come and go throughout the day to peruse works by various artists. Many of the featured artists will be on-site to greet guests face-to-face.

“Let your senses be ignited and support your local community of makers, designers, doers and dreamers,” the event promotes.

Bluff Park Art Association President Rachael Jamison said this particular event is unique compared to others because all of the artists are chosen through a blind jury process.

“Applicants submit photos of their work, and our jury scores them all without knowing who the artists are,” Jamison said. “This ensures a consistently high standard of quality art at the show.”

The BPAA announced Minkyu Lee as the judge for the art show. Lee is a multimedia artist whose practice centers on vessel and furniture making, working primarily with ceramics and wood.

Jamison said attendees often enjoy the wide variety of media including paintings, ceramics, fiber arts, sculpture, photography, jewelry, woodworking, glass and more.

There will be more than 120 artists in this year’s show.

“This event allows everyone the ability to find something that they like,” Jamison said.

Roughly 7,000 patrons are anticipated to attend this year’s event.

“We will have our always popular kids’ art area run by the Girl Scouts, where parents can sign in their children for art activities while they go look around the show,” Jamison said. “We also have plenty of food trucks this year.”

The food trucks currently slated to attend include G.R.’s Smokehouse, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Kona Ice, Nettie B’s Grill, Domi Empanadas, Sweet Claire’s Caboose, Alabama Peanut, Cookie Fix, South Fizz Soda and The Park Nutrition.

Dogs are welcome at the event.

Hoover Board of Education school buses will be on a continuous loop to and from Shades Mountain Plaza, Bluff Park United Methodist Church and Shades Mountain Community Church. They are ADA compliant.

The city of Hoover shuttles will also be on a continuous loop to and from Shades Crest Baptist Church.

Parking is available at Shades Mountain Plaza, 2400 Mountain Drive, Hoover; Bluff Park United Methodist Church, 733 Valley St., Hoover; Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Ave., Hoover; and Shades Mountain Community Church, 2281 Old Tyler Road, Hoover.

The event wraps up at 5 p.m. For more information, visit bluffparkartassociation.org.