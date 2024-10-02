61st annual Bluff Park Art Show draws talent to Hoover

× Expand Photos courtesy of Bluff Park Art Show. Works from artists participating in 61st The Bluff Park Art Show at the Bluff Park Community Park on Oct. 5. Clockwise from top left: “Leaving the Nest” mixed media work by Dariana Dervis; “Tying the Knot” sculpture by Micah Gregg; “A Sense of Place Detail” by Dariana Dervis; “Tall Vase” ceramic work by Colleen Williams.

The Bluff Park Art Show returns to Hoover for its 61st year on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Hosted by the Bluff Park Art Association, the annual event is a highly anticipated opportunity for talented artists to exhibit their work in a nationally recognized art show.

Each year, the show draws artists from across the country to the Bluff Park Community Park. This year, 134 artists are expected, including 33 who are participating for the first time. A couple thousand spectators are anticipated by organizers.

A wide array of mediums are represented in this year’s show, including sculpture, printmaking, photography, digital art, metal, jewelry, glass, painting and dry mediums such as ink and graphite drawings.

A significant portion of the artists participating in the show are Alabama natives, but Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, Virginia, Indiana, Texas, Kentucky and Rhode Island also will be represented. The geographical range of the artists who applied attests to the national reputation of the show.

Huntsville native Micah Gregg said he is excited about showcasing his metal art after a hiatus.

“I’ve really missed expressing my personal creativity in my work,” Gregg said, “and there’s no better way to reconnect with that part of myself than by participating in an art show. I’m looking forward to meeting new artists and experiencing that buzzing energy that an art show brings.”

Evocative mixed media collages are the specialty of Dariana Dervis, a Birmingham native who has participated in the art show before and found it rewarding.

“I feel deep gratitude for the Birmingham community and the support they’ve shown me over the years,” Dervis said. “The Bluff Park Art Show is an excellent opportunity to exhibit my art locally and connect directly to the amazing and loyal folks who attend each year.”

Colleen Williams, a first-time participant from Chattanooga, specializes in colorful porcelain and ceramics. She chose to exhibit at Bluff Park because of its “outstanding reputation” with artists and attendees alike.

“I had been told by several of my collectors from other Alabama shows that the audience was sophisticated and appreciated contemporary art,” Williams said. “Happy artists are the single biggest indicator that a show is worth trying.”

Every year, the art show donates a portion of the proceeds to the Birmingham Museum of Art, awards college scholarships to Hoover High School seniors who wish to pursue a career in the arts and also supports local schools and libraries.

Participating artists are invited to submit a work in the show’s competition that includes multiple categories, and the top prize is $2,500. The Best in Show work will be added to the Bluff Park Association’s permanent collection. This year’s judge is Rod Bigelow, executive director of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The art show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. Parking is off site, with Hoover Board of Education buses providing a continuous loop from and to Shades Mountain Plaza, Bluff Park United Methodist Church and Shades Mountain Community Church, and the city of Hoover providing continuous shuttles from and to Shades Crest Baptist Church.

The show also will feature food trucks, live music and a kids art corner provided by the Girl Scouts.