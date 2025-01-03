5 changes for 2025: Stadium Trace Village

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 3 of 3 Expand The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, includes a 132,000-square-foot retail center, a 200-room hotel, a multi-specialty ambulatory surgical center, a professional office building with 280 parking spaces on 15.5 acres, two 1-acre parcels for medical offices, a 12-acre unspecified lot and about 6 acres of common area. Prev Next

As we move into 2025, there are many things in motion in Hoover. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including developments in Stadium Trace Village.

Broad Metro is building a small amphitheater for concerts, other performances, seasonal events and private bookings and is partnering with Hoover restaurateur George McCluney, who is designing a Brass Tap bar and grill in the Village Green, according to a statement by Broad Metro.

The Village Green should open this summer with a concert and event schedule available by March, the company said.

Plans for an 82-acre second phase of Stadium Trace Village stalled this past spring after disagreements among city officials about a tax incentive package and clashes between developer Will Kadish, Hoover mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover City Council member John Lyda. Kadish also agreed to more meetings with nearby residents.

“The City has recently expressed a desire to revisit our incentive package request, which is causing unavoidable delays,” Broad Metro said in a written statement in December. “This is particularly disappointing given our 24 months of effort and an investment exceeding $2 million to date.”

However, “we remain committed to collaborating with the city despite these delays and are actively adapting our plans to align with community feedback and city priorities,” the statement said.

Broad Metro adjusted plans to minimize dependence on sales tax incentives, the statement said.

A Golf Suites entertainment center previously was included, but the agreement for a Golf Suites was terminated due to the lack of necessary incentives, the company said. The proposed layout now includes a 132,000-square-foot retail center, a 200-room hotel, a professional office building with 280 parking spaces on 15.5 acres, two 1-acre parcels for medical offices, a 12-acre unspecified lot and about 6 acres of common area.

The city still has an opportunity to put a performing arts center there, and the Forest Park Group has state approval to build an ambulatory surgery center. A diagnostic clinic and physician’s office building also are planned.

Check out the rest of the articles in our 5 Changes for 2025 series here.