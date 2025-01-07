5 changes for 2025: Riverwalk Village

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Riverwalk Village will see new development coming in 2025. The new residential area will provide close access to I-65 and shopping centers in Hoover, Ala.

As we move into 2025, there are many things in motion in Hoover. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including continued progress in the Hoover Health Care Authority's Riverwalk Village outpatient surgery center project.

The Hoover Health Care Authority has received multiple proposals from health care companies interested in operating the outpatient surgery center that will be the hub of Riverwalk Village in the Riverchase Office Park, but it’s unknown when a decision will be made as to who will be chosen, said authority Chairman Alan Paquette.

Changes in the Birmingham-Hoover health care market in the past year have slowed that process, Paquette said.

However, CR Endeavors, which owns the 91-acre Riverwalk campus formerly held by Regions Bank, should be moving forward with other parts of the development in 2025, Chief Strategy Officer Christy Roddy said. That includes 25,000 to 30,000 square feet of retail space and a hotel, Roddy said.

CR Endeavors in December sold 24 acres to Signature Homes, which expects to submit preliminary plans for the first phase of the residential part of Riverwalk in January, including some multi-family units and a few townhomes, Signature Homes CEO Jonathan Belcher said. Preliminary plans for the second phase should be ready by March, he said.

Signature Homes will build 200 to 210 total residential units in Riverwalk, with 66 to 70 being multi-family, Belcher said. Site work should begin in March, but homes likely won’t go up until 2026, he said.

CR Endeavors plans to build up to 375 apartments for people ages 55 and older in 2026 or 2027, Roddy said.

