5 changes for 2025: I-459 interchange

× 1 of 2 Expand Map from Alabama Department of Transportation A map shows the planned Interstate 459 Exit 9 in Hoover, Alabama, which will be between Exit 6 at Morgan Road and Exit 10 at John Hawkins Parkway. The new roads planned are shown in light blue, including an extension of Ross Bridge Parkway from Alabama 150, at right, to South Shades Crest Road, at left. Bridges are shown in yellow. × 2 of 2 Expand Sketch from Alabama Department o This sketch shows the planned design for the new Interstate 459 Exit 9, just southwest of the South Shadres Crest Road overpass. The view is looking south on I-459, with traffic exiting right going toward Ross Bridge Parkway and traffic on the left heading toward Brock's Gap Parkway. Prev Next

As we move into 2025, there are many things in motion in Hoover. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including plans for a new I-459 interchange.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is expected to take bids for construction of a new I-459 interchange about a mile west of John Hawkins Parkway in the first or second quarter of 2025, Hoover mayor Frank Brocato said. He expects construction to begin within a couple of months after that, he said.

Construction on the estimated $120 million project should take about two years once started, City Administrator Ken Grimes said.

“This has been an eight-year project,” Brocato said. “We’re almost there. … That should be a real game-changer for our city on the western side of town.”

Equally exciting is a road Signature Homes is going to build from Morgan Road to the new I-459 interchange, Brocato said. The first part will start around Blackridge and likely connect to Brock’s Gap Parkway close to South Shades Crest Road, Signature Homes CEO Jonathan Belcher said.

The exact connection point still has to be determined, he said. Jefferson County, which controls that section of South Shades Crest Road, is studying the best way for the interstate access road to connect with South Shades Crest, and the connection for the road to Blackridge is part of that, Belcher said.

The timing for getting started on the road to Blackridge depends on that study, he said.

Eventually, the road to Blackridge will extend to Morgan Road. Signature Homes has commissioned a study to better define the southern connection, and that study should wrap up in January, Belcher said.