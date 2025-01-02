5 changes for 2025: Hoover Met renovations

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Prev Next

As we move into 2025, there are many things in motion in Hoover. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including renovations to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

A third phase of renovations at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium is underway, and most of them should be completed in time for the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament, Hoover officials said.

The SEC in August signed an agreement to keep the tournament in Hoover through at least 2028. In return, the city agreed to more stadium improvements. About $12 million in projects were completed in time for the 2024 tournament, and now there are about $11 million worth of improvements left, Hoover mayor Frank Brocato said.

About 75% of that will be finished by the 2025 tournament in May, including:

Construction of a 4,250-square-foot club suite down the third base side on the concourse level, with glass doors that open up to a new chairback section

Replacement of chairback seating on the lower stadium bowl

Conversion of six sections of aluminum bleachers on the second level to chairback seating

Installation of new backs on remaining aluminum bleachers

Creation of a new entrance from the lower parking lot by left field

Renovation of the concourse area

After the 2025 tournament, a two-tier outfield hospitality patio may be built on the first base side between the scoreboard and bullpen. A redesign of the parking lot in front of the Finley Center also is planned.

Check out the rest of the articles in our 5 Changes for 2025 series here.