5 changes for 2025: City Election

× Expand Savannah Schmidt Mayor Frank Brocato at Hoover City Hall. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

As we move into 2025, there are many things in motion in Hoover. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including upcoming municipal elections.

The municipal election is set for Aug. 26, and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said he plans to run for a third term. No one as of mid-December had announced their intention to run against him, but there has been plenty of speculation. Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis’ name has surfaced as one, but Derzis said he doesn’t plan to run.

Brocato said he loves representing Hoover. “I think we’ve got some incredible projects that we’re working on, and I’d love to be a part of that to see them kind of come to fruition,” he said.

Those projects include the expansion of the National Computer Forensics Institute, renovations at the Hoover Met, the new I-459 interchange, other road improvements, a performing arts center, Riverwalk Village and redevelopment at the Inverness Office Park.

Brocato and Council President John Lyda have come under fire heavily in the past year, with some council members and residents saying city officials lack transparency and accountability.

“A lack of transparency leads to a lack of trust,” Councilman Steve McClinton said.

Brocato said comments about a lack of transparency and accountability are unfounded and come from people who are just trying to gain a political advantage in the election.

“That’s not the feeling throughout the city,” he said.

There are problems in the city’s Finance Department, and they have been disclosed and are being addressed, Brocato said. But city finances are strong, and the city got a positive 2023 audit, he said.