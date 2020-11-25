4th class of Leadership Hoover under way

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover. The Leadership Hoover Class of 2020-21 poses for a photo outside of Topgolf in Birmingham, where the group had a team-building activity in September.

The fourth class of Leadership Hoover is well under way with 34 people from a variety of organizations and industries.

The group held an opening retreat in September at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel, with team-building activities the second day at Breakout Birmingham and Topgolf, said Lori Leonard, executive director for Leadership Hoover.

The goal of Leadership Hoover is to gather together a group of leaders and emerging leaders who are interested in expanding their leadership skills, deepening their sense of civic responsibility, becoming more involved in helping the community and learning about Hoover’s issues and needs.

The group meets the second Tuesday of each month, focusing on a different topic each month.

In October, the group learned about public safety, hearing from police Chief Nick Derzis, Fire Chief Clay Bentley and 911 Center Director Linda Moore and touring places such as the Hoover Jail, 911 Center and the Fire Department’s training center.

In November, they focused on small businesses and entrepreneurs, hearing from a variety of small businesses from different parts of the city and touring The Village at Brock’s Gap.

In December, class members plan to focus on economic development, learning about the effort to draw more technology companies to Hoover, tourism and events in the city and the office market.

In January, the plan is to hear from a variety of government officials at the city, county and state levels, as well as department heads for the city of Hoover. In February, they will have a “one community day,” focusing on diversity. The topic in March is education, which likely will include a visit to schools, including the Riverchase Career Connection Center, and presentations from Faulkner University and Jefferson State Community College.

In April, the group will have a “quality of life day,” learning about health care in Hoover and the various amenities and facilities, such as Hoover parks, Aldridge Gardens, Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens and Hoover Public Library.

The nine-month program concludes in May with graduation and presentations about projects the group will undertake this year.

Projects last year included starting a program to create murals in different spots around Hoover, creating a new scholarship for worthy students who may not be at the top of their class, establishing an international food district and fair, improving the city’s webpage devoted to city parks, and creating positive signs to help young people struggling with bullying, depression or suicidal thoughts.

The members of the Leadership Hoover Class of 2020-21: