47-year-old Hoover man killed in motorcycle crash on Shades Crest Road

A 47-year-old Hoover man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Shades Crest Road Wednesday night, Hoover police said this morning.

The man was identified as Christopher Grissett. A preliminary investigation indicates that Grissett was on a 2005 Yamaha FJR 1300 motorcycle traveling south on Shades Crest Road when it left the roadway in the 500 block, throwing him off the motorcycle at about 9:30 p.m., Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release.

Paramedics pronounced Grissett dead on the scene. Hoover police traffic officers are investigating the crash to determine what caused it, Czeskleba said.