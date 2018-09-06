47-year-old Hoover man killed in motorcycle crash on Shades Crest Road

A 47-year-old Hoover man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Shades Crest Road Wednesday night, Hoover police said this morning.

The man was identified as Christopher Grissett. A preliminary investigation indicates that Grissett was on a 2005 Yamaha FJR 1300 motorcycle traveling south on Shades Crest Road when it left the roadway in the 500 block, throwing him off the motorcycle at about 9:30 p.m., Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release.

Paramedics pronounced Grissett dead on the scene. Hoover police traffic officers are investigating the crash to determine what caused it, Czeskleba said.

Comments (5)

R.I.P. Shipmate

Served with Chris in the Navy, sorry to see you leave this world so early. Chris lived life to the fullest and will be missed. Fair winds and following seas Shipmate.

Senior D 3 days ago

500 block

Where is the 500 block? What is it near?

Christy Lombardo 3 days ago

Shades Crest Rd

The 500 block of Shades Crest Road includes the Tip Top Grill and Bluff Park Diner.

Nancy Deadman 3 days ago

Dangerous area

I'm surprised there aren't more accidents on this road; especially the South Shades end. There is a lot of speeding, passing people in restricted zone and tail gateing. When I see a patrol, it's at 10:30 a.m.! How about when school lets out and at night?

Pat Davis 4 days ago

