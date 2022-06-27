46 girls join Hoover Belles in 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Belles. The Hoover Belles welcomed 46 sophomore girls into the service organization during a presentation ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in May.

The Hoover Belles, a service organization for teen girls who serve as representatives for the city, held its 39th annual presentation ceremony for new inductees at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in the spring.

Forty-six high school sophomore girls from Hoover, Spain Park, Briarwood Christian and John Carroll Catholic high schools were presented.

Each member of the new class of Belles has committed to serve two years, volunteering at least 40 community service hours at civic and charity events.

Former Hoover Belle Haley Scallions served as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s presentation ceremony. Other attendees included Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, City Council President John Lyda, Councilmen Steve McClinton and Mike Shaw and former Hoover Executive Director Allen Pate.

The chairwoman of the Hoover Belle Committee was Donna Bagwell, and presentation chairwomen were Melinda King, Jennifer Cotney, Terry Shea, Jennie Alley, Vickie Griffith, Jaime Guess, Barbara Henry and Lisa Whitson.

The 2022 class of Hoover Belles includes:

► Victoria Rose Allen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Allen

► Stella Genevieve Alpaugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Todd Alpaugh

► Elizbeth Lynn Baty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Alan Baty

► Mary Frances Beard, daughter of Susan Fitzpatrick Peeples and Blake Allan Beard

► Kate Ryan Black, daughter of Amanda Britain Black and Ryan Allen Black

► Lilly Noelle Bowen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dana Joe Bowen

► Mary Ruth Bryant, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lawrence Bryant

► Elaina Morgan Burt, daughter of Mrs. Eric Gibbons and Zane Anton Burt

► Emma Catherine Causey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Keith Causey

► Caroline Maddox Charles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Signor Bradley Charles

► Hannah Lee Christian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Chad Christian

► Olivia Grace Christian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Chad Christian

► Meredith Rose Colabrese, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Michael Colabrese

► Carlie Elaine Collier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Collier

► Alexandria Grace DiChiara, daughter of Lisa Anne DiChiara and Jerry Anthony DiChiara

► Avery Love Edwards, daughter of Dr. Laura Pounds Alverson and Zachary Ian Edwards

► Lillian Cooper Etheridge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Eugene Etheridge III

► Katherine Marie Everett, daughter of Mary Christina Everett and the late Joseph Vena Everett

► Tamsyn Elizabeth Gibbs, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Meacham Gibbs

► Madison Lena Fairfax, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brett Gregory Fairfax

► Taylor Elizabeth Fickling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Nelson Fickling III

► Genevieve Pearl Harney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Vann Harney

► Anna Marie Jordan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trey William Jordan

► Jenna Rose Jordan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Patrick Jordan

► Ella Victoria Kendall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher David Kendall

► Anna Charlotte Kizzire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Alan Kizzire

► Katelyn Deanna Morgan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Sean Morgan

► Ansley Helen Murphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnathan Westbrook Murphy

► A’Kelsa Keyoona Nelson, daughter of Kaarhonda Rena Nelson and Cinque Johnathan Johnson

► Tani Madison Oda, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Oda

► Kylie Katherine Pate, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Allen Pate

► Harper Elizabeth Poirier, daughter of Amy Cooper Poirier and the late Johnathan Matthew Poirier

► Vivian Whitley Shanlever, daughter of Patricia Ann Shanlever and Jeffery Lee Shanlever

► Anna Cassidy Sharpe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Clayton Sharpe Jr.

► Emily Grace Shirey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel James Shirey

► Presley Cole Simmons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Scott Simmons

► Sophia Elise Skellie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Skellie

► Katherine Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Allen Smith

► Reagan Anna Spivey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wiley Hulette Spivey

► Katie Scarlett Swiney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Vincent Swiney II

► Cadence Jade Tatum, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Scott Tatum

► Ellery Sage Thomas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Allen Thomas

► Grace Bryson Trewhella, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Edward Trewhella Jr.

► Ashley Elizabeth Trible, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Meredith Trible

► Sally Ann Marie Welborn, daughter of Margaret Ann Welborn and William Brent Welborn

► Campbell Elaine Whitehurst, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Mark Whitehurst