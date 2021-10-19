Metro Roundup: 37-year-old man dies in Shelby County Jail

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson A touchscreen monitor allows corrections officers to control locks and lights at the Shelby County Jail. A backup system is in place in case the first system goes down and, if all technology fails, doors can be opened manually through a key system.

A 37-year-old man died in the Shelby County Jail last week after he was found in cardiac distress, the sheriff's office said.

Gavin Edward Breazeale was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 12, after being sentenced in court on charges of driving under the influence and first-degree assault. Following the sentencing, he was taken to the Shelby County Jail.

On Friday, Oct. 15, at about 3:30 a.m., during a safety and security check by jail deputies, Breazeale was found in cardiac distress, the sheriff's office said. Deputies and medical staff immediately began providing emergency medical care, and Southeast Shelby Rescue responded to assist, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff John Samaniego asked the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into the incident. “We express our sincere condolences to Mr. Breazeale’s family during this difficult time," Samaniego said.