33-year-old Birmingham man charged in Riverchase Galleria carjacking

Hoover police have charged a 33-year-old Birmingham man with robbery in connection with a carjacking of a woman at a Riverchase Galleria parking deck last week.

The same man has been charged with robbery and assault in connection with the robbery of a convenience store in Pinson Saturday night and is in the Jefferson County Jail today.

Hoover police, in a statement released this afternoon, said Albert Ward III is the man who held a gun to the face of a woman and demanded her keys as she exited her 2013 Nissan Pathfinder in the north parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria at 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6.

The woman complied, and the man drove away in her vehicle. The Nissan Pathfinder was spotted in the Atlanta area just hours after it was stolen, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in the news release.

The woman described the carjacker as a black male with a medium build, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing a tan jacket with a gray hood.

On Monday, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies contacted Hoover police about a man arrested in robbery at a convenience store in the 6700 block of Alabama 79 in Pinson.

In the Pinson robbery, a 73-year-old male clerk reported a man jumped over the counter, began punching him in the face and told him he was going to shoot him. The suspect then snatched the cash drawer and ran out of the store, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies viewed surveillance video and broadcast a description to surrounding agencies, and a short time later, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported they had a suspect detained near Locust Fork.

Ward was taken to the Center Point substation and questioned by detectives and, according to the sheriff’s office, admitted to committing the robbery and assaulting the clerk. Ward was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in that incident.

Hoover police said evidence was discovered in connection with the Pinson robbery that provided a break in the Galleria carjacking.

Police did not say whether the Nissan Pathfinder stolen from the Galleria parking deck has been recovered.

The Galleria carjacking also is believed to be related to a vehicle theft in Birmingham earlier last Thursday morning, police said. A woman reported her vehicle was stolen while she was inside a convenience store on Fourth Avenue in Birmingham, Czeskleba said.

Her phone was inside the vehicle, and she was able to track her vehicle via a phone app. A family member brought her another vehicle, and she located her car as it was entering Hoover, Czeskleba said.

While calling 911, the woman pulled alongside her stolen vehicle while it was stopped in traffic in the 1500 block of Montgomery Highway. She confronted the suspect and fired two shots into the vehicle as he was pulling away, Czeskleba said. The woman then came to the Hoover Municipal Center to report the incident.

Thirteen minutes later, the carjacking at the Riverchase Galleria occurred, Czeskleba said. Police found the vehicle stolen from Birmingham in the J.C. Penney parking lot at the Galleria, he said.

Hoover police did not say whether Ward has been charged with the Birmingham vehicle theft as well.