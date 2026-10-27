2nd Kroll report found significant vulnerabilities in Hoover IT system

× Expand Still shot from city of Hoover YouTube video Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis addresses the Hoover City Council on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, about significant IT vulnerabilities that he said were discovered two years ago but withheld from the City Council and his administration when he took office.

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis on Monday night said a report from an outside auditing firm more than two years ago identified significant vulnerabilities in the city’s technology infrastructure and said the previous administration failed to disclose that report to the City Council, the new mayor or his transition team.

Derzis said the report was delivered to the city in July 2024 from Kroll, the same firm that did a forensic audit of the city’s finances, and revealed that Hoover’s technology infrastructure lacked important safeguards necessary to protect government information, recover missing records and maintain essential operations during a cybersecurity incident or other emergency.

But the former administration did not reveal this report to the City Council or tell Derzis or his team about it, Derzis said. Derzis’s team found out about it through other means, informed the new City Council immediately and have spent the past year working to plug the holes in the city’s cybersecurity walls, Derzis said.

Hoover Councilman Robin Schultz, who works in the information technology and cybersecurity field, said the condition of the city’s technology infrastructure put the city at risk.

As soon as he read the report from Kroll, he was concerned and thinking “we’ve got a bunch of doors that are wide open, and we need to close them, and we’ve closed them,” Schultz said. “We couldn’t say anything until those doors were closed.”

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Council President Casey Middlebrooks, center, presides over the Oct. 26, 2026, Hoover City Council meeting at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama.

Derzis said his administration’s first step was to assemble a team to oversee a comprehensive assessment of the city’s information technology systems, identify potential vulnerabilities and coordinate the corrective measures necessary to protect the city.

During that process, he learned that IT Director Jason Cope had previously identified a number of deficiencies in technology infrastructure and recommended corrective actions to the former administration.

“While Jason and his team addressed what they could indirectly, the items that required funding allocation either went unaddressed or not approved,” Derzis said. “In other words, we had an IT director who recognized problems, identified improvements, sought authorization to address them, and necessary action was not taken.”

A statement issued by the city Monday also said the Kroll audit of the city’s IT infrastructure was prompted, in part, by the discovery that financial documents from prior years could not be located on city servers, in email accounts or in physical records.

“The city’s IT Department was unable to recover certain missing documents from existing backups,” the statement said. “Kroll examined 16 areas of the city’s technology operations and identified numerous deficiencies requiring corrective action before the city would be prepared for a comprehensive IT audit.”

Among its recommendations were the development of formal cybersecurity risk assessments, incident response and disaster recovery plans, business continuity procedures, improved system documentation, updated technology configurations, and stronger controls governing access to financial software.

“The findings were particularly troubling because missing and deleted records had been identified during Kroll’s earlier financial review,” the statement from the city said.

Derzis said the immediate priority was to address potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities prior to disclosing details that could expose city systems to additional threats.

“Cybersecurity isn’t simply an IT issue. It’s a public safety issue, a financial accountability issue, and a fundamental responsibility of modern government,” Derzis said. “We could not afford to leave our systems vulnerable or risk compromising the information and services our citizens rely upon every day.”

× Expand Still shot from city of Hoover YouTube video The Hoover City Council meets on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama.

The city applied for and was accepted into the Alabama State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, which provides access to specialized cybersecurity expertise and services through a partnership coordinated by the Alabama Office of Information Technology.

Through that program, the city began working with Auburn University’s McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security to assess Hoover’s technology infrastructure, identify vulnerabilities and strengthen the city’s cybersecurity readiness.

Through this partnership, the city has received more than $600,000 in new hardware and network equipment, in addition to specialized cybersecurity services, technical assistance and consulting support, Derzis said.

Daniel Urquhart, secretary of information technology and chief information officer for the state of Alabama, said the state’s cybersecurity grant program was established to give local governments the expertise, technology, and resources needed to confront these growing threats.

“Cybersecurity is no longer simply an IT concern.” Urquhart said. “It is essential to protecting government operations, safeguarding public resources and maintaining the critical services our citizens depend on.”

Urquhart commended Derzis and the city of Hoover for recognizing the importance of this initiative and taking advantage of the resources available through the state’s partnership with Auburn's McCrary Institute.

“Their proactive approach reflects exactly what this program was designed to accomplish - helping Alabama communities build stronger, more secure and more resilient government systems,” Urquhart said. “I encourage every community to consider participating so they too can take advantage of the tremendous benefits offered through this program.”

Nick Sellers, associate director and chief operating officer of the McCrary Institute, said cybersecurity threats are a real, growing challenge for local governments across Alabama, and this program provides cities and counties with access to critical expertise and resources at no cost to local taxpayers.

“Mayor Derzis recognized the importance of this opportunity and took the initiative to bring these resources to Hoover,” Sellers said. “His leadership demonstrates a clear commitment to identifying vulnerabilities, strengthening the City’s defenses and protecting the essential services citizens depend on every day. Hoover is setting a strong example of how local governments can take proactive steps to address the ever-evolving threat of cyberattacks.”

Derzis thanked the state and McCrary Institute for their assistance and said the changes in Hoover’s IT Department are not a one-time fix.

“We are replacing outdated equipment, strengthening our defenses and providing our staff with the tools to build and maintain a defensible network,” the mayor said. “We have established a proactive and continuing commitment to cybersecurity, rather than treating it as a one-time project.

“The bottom line is that we have identified problems, brought the right expertise, secured significant resources and began making the investments and improvements that should have been addressed years ago,” the mayor said.

Councilman Steve McClinton said he was alarmed, but not surprised, that the the previous city administration withheld information from the council and the Derzis administration.

“Many of us members on this council had been asking for years for more information but were kind of just brushed away,” McClinton said. “Tonight proves that those questions were warranted. Just last week, the city of Mobile got defrauded of $14.7 million. That could have been us. The very fact that the previous administration did not share this information with the mayor or this council is egregious and a violation of the oath they took to protect you as citizens, and this wasn’t the first time.

“The good news is this — the problems are corrected. Institutional safeguards have been put in place. Checks and balances so that this never happens again,” McClinton said. “Citizens deserve leaders who are going to be honest, competent and tell you the full story, whether it’s good or bad. Last year’s election brought in new leadership, and I can confidently and happily say that we have a mayor, a city attorney and a council president that we trust.”

Schultz said he was bothered by the missing city files and was upset that the previous city attorney asked the state attorney general’s office to back off its investigation into the missing files because Kroll was looking into it. “That’s not acceptable in the least bit,” Schultz said.

Councilman Gene Smith said he hopes the attorney general’s office will pick back up where it left off. “It’s my understanding that the destruction of government documents is a crime,” Smith said. “I hope that maybe we can find somebody to hold accountable for all this.”

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Derzis said new Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez also has been busy over the past year doing a deep dive into the city financial practices to answer any unresolved questions left from the original Kroll report on the city’s finances.

That review identified serious weaknesses in the city’s financial operations, including inadequate internal controls, incomplete accounting reconciliations, insufficient training, missing financial records and significant errors associated with the implementation of the city’s financial management software.

Corrections to those issues began under the previous administration.

While the Kroll audit of the city’s finances did not find any evidence of fraud, the report did note deficiencies that could create an opportunity to commit financial fraud. That alarmed Derzis and the City Council.

“We were not simply interested in determining whether something improper had occurred,” Derzis said. “We wanted to make certain the deficiencies that allowed these questions to arise got corrected.”

Lopez has worked diligently over the past 12 months to address remaining issues, strengthen internal controls and improve accountability throughout the Finance Department, Derzis said.

Lopez said she also found no evidence of financial fraud or misappropriation by Hoover employees but has been working to tighten up the ship.

× Expand Still shot from city of Hoover YouTube video Hoover Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez speaks to the Hoover City Council on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, about efforts to tighten up financial practices in the city.

The finance staff is having more effective communication, stronger financial controls and accountability, more consistent budget amendment procedures, improved documentation, strengthened purchasing oversight and improved staff training and professional development, Lopez said.

Now, city staff are evaluating the financial software system in more detail to come up with more recommendations for improvements, she said.

“Our focus has been on rebuilding the public trust,” Lopez said. “Just having a change in culture in the Finance Department – one of accountability and professionalism, but knowing also it’s continuous improvement. We never stop trying to get better. … We have a great staff. We have dedicated employees. They want to learn. They want to get better.”

Council President Casey Middlebrooks said the mayor and new City Attorney Charlie Waldrep have kept the council involved and engaged throughout the past year.

“I think we all feel confident moving forward from this day that the city is in a more secure position cyberwise and financial wise,” Middlebrooks said. “I’m happy to, I hope, finally close the door on this issue and look forward to moving on knowing we have the right people in place to lead us.”