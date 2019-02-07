29-year-old man shot to death at Hoover apartment complex Thursday afternoon

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police vehicle

A 29-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Nine90 Wisteria Apartments off Rocky Ridge Road in Hoover this afternoon, Hoover police said.

The man got into an argument with another man in the parking lot of the 1300 building, walked to his vehicle, retrieved a gun and approached the man with whom he was arguing again, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

“The altercation continued, and shots were fired,” Czeskleba said.

Police received the call about a person shot at 2:44 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old lying in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound, Czeskleba said. He was pronounced dead by Hoover paramedics at 3:02 p.m.

The man who shot the 29-year-old fled the scene but later turned himself in to Hoover police. Detectives interviewed him and released him after consulting with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Czeskleba said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274. People who wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.