28th annual Meadow Brook Runs return

Photo courtesy of Suman Silwal. Participants compete in the 2019 Meadow Brook Runs 5K and 1-mile run event. This year it will take place on Dec. 17 beginning at 9 a.m.

One of the longest running traditions in the city, Meadow Brook Runs, is returning for its annual 5K and 1-mile fun run at Valley Bank on Dec. 17.

The 5K will be at 9 a.m., and the 1-mile fun run will begin at 10 a.m., with an awards ceremony for both races at 10:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the runs will go to four nonprofits, including First Priority, Adult and Teen Challenge of Alabama, Young Life and The Jesus Video Project of Alabama, a nonprofit organization that mails DVDs of the 1979 “Jesus” film to people.

The 28th annual race will feature its annual Taste of 280 offerings from several restaurants, including Jimmy John’s, Chick-fil-A, Golden Flake, Bud’s Best Cookies, Smoothie King, Ashley Mac’s and Full Moon Cookies, among others.

Runners of each race will also have the chance to receive first-, second- and third-place medals as well as gift items from several of the race's sponsors, race director Bob Cosby said.

Cosby said he got the idea for the race when he was on a run one Saturday before Christmas.

“It was a gorgeous day, and I thought to myself, someone ought to do a race the Saturday before Christmas,” Cosby said. “My thought process was that, one week before Christmas, we wouldn’t have much competition with other races because the race directors and volunteers wouldn’t want to work that close to Christmas.”

Tickets for the 5K and 1-mile fun run are $25.

For more information, visit meadowbrook-runs.org.