265 multifamily units proposed off Old Rocky Ridge Road

Following the launch of their Iron and Oak apartments in the Glen Iris neighborhood in Birmingham, Rise Properties is seeking to get property off Old Rocky Ridge Road and Rocky Ridge Lane rezoned for a 265-unit multifamily complex.

The property, at 2658 and 2688 Rocky Ridge Lane and 2744 and 2750 Old Rocky Ridge Road, is in an unincorporated part of Jefferson County but is near the city limits of both Vestavia Hills and Hoover.

It is currently zoned for commercial use, and the property is designated for office use in the county’s land use plan. If the property is to be rezoned to residential, the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Jefferson County Commission would have to amend the land use plan.

Brian Sudduth, property manager for Rise Properties, declined to comment about the company’s proposal until after Jefferson County officials hear the case.

The issue is scheduled to appear before the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission either May 12 or June 9.

Of the 265 units proposed, 241 would be flats, while 21 would be townhomes, according to documents provided by the Jefferson County Development Services Department.

Should the commission approve an amendment to the land use plan and the rezoning of the property, the county’s traffic engineering department is requiring a traffic study to determine whether additional auxiliary lanes and a traffic signal are warranted at the intersection of Rocky Ridge Lane and Old Rocky Ridge Road.

Rise Properties has broken ground on the Iron and Oak Apartments in the Glen Iris neighborhood in Birmingham. That development is a four-story, 259-unit apartment complex at 1110 Beacon Parkway East.