23-year-old man shot to death at Hoover apartment complex Sunday

A 23-year-old man was shot to death at a Hoover apartment complex off Lorna Road Sunday afternoon, Hoover police said.

At 4:49 p.m., Hoover 911 received a call about a shooting in the parking lot of the 2300 building of The Park at Hoover apartment complex, which is behind the Circle K convenience store and BP gas station in the big bend on Lorna Road.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and found the 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, and Hoover paramedics took him to UAB Hospital, but the man was pronounced dead, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the victim as Darryl Lavon Seay, who lived at The Park at Hoover apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

Evidence at the scene suggested the shooting may have involved a drug transaction, and witnesses reported seeing shots fired from a silver or gray sport-utility vehicle, possibly a Jeep, Czeskleba said.

The suspect’s vehicle struck another vehicle in the parking lot as it was leaving the scene and may have damage to the driver’s side front bumper, Czeskleba said.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

This was Hoover's third homicide of 2018. The other two occurred on May 11, when 22-year-old Tavarius Jamal Bryant was shot to death outside his apartment at The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge apartment complex. Hoover police said two Memphis men were robbing Bryant when gunfire was exchanged. One of those men, 25-year-old Christopher Bryant (no relation) was dropped off at Princeton Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound about 90 minutes later and was pronounced dead.

This article was updated at 11:04 a.m. with the shooting victim's identity and the fact that this is Hoover's third homicide of the year.