2026 Patton Creek Fine Arts and Craft Show set for April 11-12

× Expand Submitted Patton Creek Fine Arts Festival

The Central Alabama Artist Guild is gearing up for the 2026 Patton Creek Fine Arts and Crafts Show.

This year’s show will be in the Patton Creek shopping center at 4391 Creekside Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Fifty artists and craftspeople will showcase and sell their work. The show will include multiple mediums such as paintings, pottery, jewelry, metalwork, photography, woodworking, fiber art, glass art and mixed media.

All art will be original handcrafted work, and the artists and craftspeople will be present. Food trucks will be on site, and admission is free.

For more information, visit caag.site.