2025 Ross Bridge Holiday Market set for Friday, Dec. 12

The Ross Bridge Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market on Friday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 2101 Grand Ave.

The event, rescheduled from Dec. 5, will feature a wide variety of local vendors offering homemade ornaments, baked goods, Christmas gifts, fresh-cut flowers, local honey, Hamm Farms firewood and more.

Food trucks scheduled to participate include Uncle G’s Pizza, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Wasabi Juans, Corazon Taco Truck and Heavenly Donut Co. Live Christmas music will be featured throughout the evening, and families can enjoy free kids face painting and Santa’s workshop.

The market is free to attend. Vendor inquiries may be sent to rossbridgefarmersmarket@gmail.com.