2025 Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser for breast cancer research is March 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama People play casino games at a previous Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama’s annual Pink Palace Casino Night is set for this Saturday, March 1, at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover.

The fundraiser is scheduled from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres by Kathy G. & Co., complimentary beer and wine (cash bar also available), $500 in “charity money” for Vegas-style casino games, a silent auction and live music by II Da Maxx.

Casino games that will be offered include blackjack, poker, roulette, craps and slots. The silent auction includes a Taylor Swift Eras Tour limited edition autographed electric guitar. Last year’s event raised more than $140,000, organizers said.

To buy tickets, go to pinkpalacecasinonight.com. For more information, call 205-413-4600.