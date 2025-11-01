Eco-creative ideas and art shine at 2025 Moss Rock Festival (photos)

× 1 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Artist Vallie Pate and her dog, Reba, at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 2 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sign welcomes people to the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 3 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Novan McKenzie, 3, of Hoover, Alabama shows off her artwork at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 4 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People check out digital photography y Mark Worden at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 5 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A member of the Tri-City Jazz Trio plays bass on the Crescent Stage at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 6 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Clay artwork by Jana Rohlickova at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 7 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Metalwork art by Richard Kolb at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 8 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Starlings perform at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 9 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Parker Yancey, 6, of the Green Valley community in Hoover, Alabama, dances to music at the Crescent Stage at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 10 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Grace Whatley, Sophia Hontzas and Urmi Roy with dogs Piper and Lucy at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 11 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Food trucks are lined up at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 12 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson JoAnn Ray of the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama, checks out firepits by Chad and Chase Mayfield of C&C Fabworks at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 13 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Airbrush artist Pete Sintes of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 14 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Laura Varner of Pelham, Alabama, admires metal art by Richard Kolb at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 15 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Shauna Burrows of Hoover, Alabama, checks out candles by Cahaba Luxury Goods at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 16 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Isabel Warren and Emma Bradley of Hoover, Alabama, create pipe cleaner art at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 17 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People browse through the artwork and merchandise at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 18 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Artist Darius Hill talks with customers at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 19 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Sammy Montalvano of the Southlake community in Hoover, Alabama, checks out copper mobiles by Whitney Clanton at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 20 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tiffani Goverdhan of Tuscaloosa checks out artwork at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 21 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Daniel and Winter Adams visit with dogs up for adoption by the Shelby Humane society at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 22 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People browse the artwork and merchandise at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 23 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ceramic mushrooms by David Gordon of Creative Clay at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 24 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Casey and Bridgett Alday and Alex Wright check out artwork by Jana Rohlickova aat the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 25 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Christine Hill and Leanne Townsend of Hoover, Alabama, check out hats by the Raffia Boutique from North Carolina at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 26 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Niki Doyle and Sean Keene check out woodworking by Marcus Williams at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 27 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A Planet Project by students from Pinson Elementary School at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 28 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The CoolGreen Trees booth at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 29 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People eat, relax and listen to music at the Crescent Stage and Festival Cafe at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 30 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Tri-City Jazz Trio entertains the crowd on the Crescent Stage at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 31 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A Planet Project made out of plastic bags by art students at Brock's Gap Intermediate School at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 32 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A Planet Project by students at Gwin Elementary School at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 33 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Artwork by Sue Jensen at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 34 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Works by Gracelynn's Clay Flowers at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 35 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Works by Gracelynn's Clay Flowers at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 36 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People chat with Skip Baumhower of The Reclaimed Life, left, at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 37 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People eat, relax and listen to musci at the Crescent Stage and Festival Cafe at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 38 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lighted Christmas trees by Robert Martindale of Palmtree Pottery at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 39 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Glass art by Teri Walker of Ridgewalker Glass in New Orleans at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. × 40 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People browse through the artwork and merchandise at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Skies were free of rain, temperatures were pleasant and art and eco-creative ideas were plentiful at the 2025 Moss Rock Festival in the parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday.

More than 100 artists who use a wide array of mediums had their goods on display and available for purchase as people browsed among the booths. The “smart living” market also featured fresh, organic, locally made, sustainable products and consumables in the areas of food, home décor, body and health products and technology.

Kids had a chance to take part in art projects at the Wonderkid Studio, and there were Planet Projects on display by children from several schools in the area.

The Crescent Stage featured live music and dancing by performers such as the Mad Hatter Dance Co., Southern DanceWorks, Dala Dance Co., Rebecca Egeland, Tri-City Jazz Trio, The Starlings, Havoc and The Legendary Pineapple Skinners.

The Festival Cafe included food trucks by Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Hey Bebe (New Orleans-style food), Rae Rae’s Catering, Son’s Donuts, Son’s Pops, Red Diamond Co. and Coca-Cola.

The festival also had a beer garden from 12:30 to 3 p.m. featuring craft beers from Alabama breweries and beyond, wine, snacks and beer floats.

Tickets for the Moss Rock Festival cost $12 in advance and $15 at the gate, but children ages 18 and under get in free. Tickets for the beer garden cost $35 in advance or $45 at the gate and include full festival access.

The Moss Rock Festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here’s the entertainment lineup for the Crescent Stage on Sunday:

11:45 a.m. – Wyrd Arts Group

12:30 p.m. – RUST

1:45 p.m. – Deader Than Disco

3:15 p.m. – Natyananda

For more information, including a gallery of the artists at the festival, or to buy tickets in advance, go to mossrockfestival.com.