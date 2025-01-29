2025 Jazz Cat Ball for Greater Birmingham Humane Society is Feb. 1

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society Auxiliary will host its annual Jazz Cat Ball on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The event is held every year in conjunction with Mardi Gras and is one of the largest animal rescue fundraisers in the Southeast, last year attracting more than 1,000 revelers. It features a black-tie gala, seated dinner, music, casino games and online and live auctions.

This event raises critical funds to promote the humane treatment of people and animals in the greater Birmingham area, the organization said. This year’s event already is sold out, according to the humane society’s website.