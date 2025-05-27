2025 Hydrangeas Under the Stars set for June 7 at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson About 140 people attended the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The 2025 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser for Aldridge Gardens is scheduled for June 7.

There will be a reception and silent auction in the house at Aldridge Gardens at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. outside under the pavilion, followed by a live auction.

Live auction items will include a catered dinner for 10 at Aldridge Gardens by Savoie Catering, a four-hour rental of Aldridge Gardens, a four-hour rental of the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens, a six-night stay in a three-bedroom townhome on the beach in Pensacola Beach and at least two other trips. Aldridge advisory board member Tynette Lynch said.

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis is scheduled to be the auctioneer.

Silent auction items will include a catered dinner for 10 delivered by Tre Luna, two tickets to the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, two VIP tickets to the Regions Tradition golf tournament, artwork, a handcrafted freshwater pearl bracelet and necklace by Idlewild, gift cards to restaurants, one year of car washes from Anthony’s Car Wash, a year of ice cream from The Whole Scoop, a two-night stay at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, a one-night stay at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa, a visit Gadsden package that includes a hotel stay and trip to Noccalula Falls, a one-night stay at the Auburn Hotel & Conference Center, lunch for 10 by R&S Catering, a liquor package from Dread River Distillery, a two-night stay at the Valley Hotel in Homewood, an annual membership to the Hoover Recreation Center and a stay at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

Tickets for the night are $300 each of $2,400 for a table of eight and can be purchased here. Normally, about 150 to 160 tickets are sold.

This is Aldridge Gardens’ biggest fundraiser of the year. For more information about being a sponsor for the Hydrangeas Under the Stars even, email Lynch at tlynch@aldridgegardens.com. For information about donating auction items, contact Janet Abernathy at 205-739-6553 or janet.abernathy@hooveralabama.gov.