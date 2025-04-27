Photos: 2025 Hope For Autumn Crawfish Boil serves up food, music medley

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ryan Gerth dumps a pot of corn at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers put together food plates at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Elton and Bradley Russ sit down to eat at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 4 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Divines perform at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 5 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Paul and Miller Teasley play cornhole at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 6 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Chris and Ashley Arnold listen to The Divines perform at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 7 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ava Hedgepath, left, and Olivia Spencer show the balloon art they got at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 8 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kids hula hoop at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 9 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Judy and Pete Adkins listen to The Divines perform at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 10 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Divines perform at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 11 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Friends socialize at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. From left are Ryan Mercer, Gordon Fisher and John Immel. × 12 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People listen to live music, eat and socialize at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 13 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Divines perform at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 14 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mary Katherine Brown, Amanda Knerr and Summer Baker at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Knerr is executive director for the Hope for Autumn Foundation. × 15 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Divines perform at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 16 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People listen to The Divines perform at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 17 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People listen to The Divines perform at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 18 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ryan Gerth, left, and Scott Ehrlinger prepare a big pot of sausage at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 19 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ryan Gerth, left, and Scott Ehrlinger carefully remove a hot pot of sausage at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 20 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 21 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers put together food plates at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 22 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers put together food plates at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 23 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A team of cooks lift crawfish out of a vat at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 24 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Cole Killingsworth, a student assistant for the Alabama football program, left, and Jamey Mosley, a football analyst for Alabama, man the hamburger grills at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 25 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Teens gather together at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 26 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vivienne Spencer shows off balloon art she received at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 27 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Connor Wall, in orange, and Eric Hansen, in gray, play on an inflatable bounce house at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 28 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Big Sam the Balloon Man makes balloon art at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 29 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Christina Patterson, an assistant for Big Sam the Balloon Man, makes a balloon animal at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 30 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kids play in inflatable bounce houses at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 31 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Children play as The Divines entertain the crowd at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 32 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Divines perform at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 33 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People listen to live music at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. From left are William Snell, Tammy Roberson and LeAnn King. × 34 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People listen to live music at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 35 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People pick up food plates at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 36 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Bumpus Middle School students Eve Carlin, left, and Mishel Shamsuddin pick up food plates at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 37 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People dig in to eat at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 38 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover High School students dig in at the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Prev Next

Music filled the air in the Ross Bridge Town Center Saturday as thousands of people gathered for the 2025 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil.

Organizers cooked more than 4,500 pounds of crawfish for festival goers, plus loads of sausage, corn and potatoes to go with the crawfish. Hamburgers and hot dogs were available for those who preferred another option.

Guests listened to the Pioneer Chicken Stand band from 3 to 6 p.m., and The Divines entertained the crowd from 6 to 9 p.m. Many sat under reserved tents on the Ross Bridge Main Green, while others set up chairs and blankets on the lawn. Kids had access to inflatable bounce houses, hula hoops, face painting and balloon art, but some just danced, did cartwheels, played ball or simply chased one another around as the music played.

The whole purpose of the event was to raise money for the Hope for Autumn Foundation, which supports families battling pediatric cancer and raises money for research to find a cure and better treatments.